SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 7, Syrah Scott On Continuing The Fight For Flint & Communities Affected By The Lead Water Crisis

Source: iOne Creative Services

Environmental justice is one of the most pressing issues facing Black communities, who oftentimes make up the largest majority of those affected. On this episode, we sat down with Syrah Scott, the founder of the National Clean Water Collective, a non-profit organization that works in conjunction with local organizations to bring clean water and supplies to communities affected by the lead crisis like Flint, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey. Scott talks about how she was called to do the work and how her faith keeps her steadfast and dedicated to the mission.

Photos
