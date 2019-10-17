Someone Is Posing As Shaggy To Scam Fans

There is a Shaggy impersonator trying to get your money. The real Shaggy is warning fans to be careful. The fake Shaggy is contacting people on social media saying that they owe him money.

Mr. Boombastic (the real one) posted a message about the phony on his official Instagram page saying, “They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way. It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged into this ridiculousness.”

Have you ever been tricked by an Internet scam? What happened?

