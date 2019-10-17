Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A Texture Fee

If the world has taught us anything, it’s that people of color define diversity. Our hair type and complexion fall on a extremely wide spectrum. For years the beauty industry ignored the needs of the Black and Brown community by limiting their products to those who fit within their guideline. Once entrepreneurs started creating products that reflected their needs, bigger companies followed suit. Brands took an active role in becoming more inclusive to various skin tones and hair textures. While this is step in the right direction, haircare brand Aveda shows us there’s still a ways to go. This week, Aveda charge a curly haired customer of color a $10.00 “texture fee” because her hair would require more products.
In a now viral tweet, Audre voiced her disbelief.
Another user responded, “Why is straight hair the standard? All bodies should be treated equally. @aveda is surcharging based on genetics. Norm or not, it’s not ethical.”
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
1. CHROMATSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. CHROMATSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. CHROMATSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. CHROMATSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 16 of 30
17. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 17 of 30
18. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 18 of 30
19. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 19 of 30
20. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 22 of 30
23. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 23 of 30
24. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 24 of 30
25. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 25 of 30
26. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 30 of 30
Aveda Salon Charged A Curly Haired Customer A Texture Fee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com