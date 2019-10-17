CLOSE
Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica

Source: Dan Jackman/WENN.com / WENN

Jamaica is the latest location that will be blessed by Kanye’s “Sunday Service.” Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism confirmed the news in a tweet saying that “Jamaica is the first country outside of the United States to host the pop-up Gospel concert.”

Kanye’s 150 member choir will hold service at  Emancipation Park in St Andrew on Friday, October 18th.

“The logistics are challenging to pull this concert together in a short period of time. But Jamaica wants to see it happen. It’s a great opportunity for the island, the entertainment industry and all involved,” a source told Loop News.

How do you think Jamaican’s will react to Kanye’s Sunday Service?

See story here

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’
12 photos

 

