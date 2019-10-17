Kanye West To Hold Sunday Service In Jamaica

Jamaica is the latest location that will be blessed by Kanye’s “Sunday Service.” Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism confirmed the news in a tweet saying that “Jamaica is the first country outside of the United States to host the pop-up Gospel concert.”

Kanye’s 150 member choir will hold service at Emancipation Park in St Andrew on Friday, October 18th.

“The logistics are challenging to pull this concert together in a short period of time. But Jamaica wants to see it happen. It’s a great opportunity for the island, the entertainment industry and all involved,” a source told Loop News.

How do you think Jamaican’s will react to Kanye’s Sunday Service?

See story here