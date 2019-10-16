A$AP Rocky’s never been shy about his sexual history, admitting to having an orgy in seventh grade during a 2018 interview. Now, Pretty Flacko is telling fans he’s a sex addict.

The rapper made the admission during his appearance on “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop.” In a teaser clip that made its way into the hands of TMZ, Rocky tells host Angie Martinez he “was always a sex addict,” and it’s been that way since junior high

“I was horny,” Rocky said. “I aint even had no sperm in my testicles yet, but I literally just was horny.”

He went to say that he’s not ashamed about going public with his struggle.

“These are things that people stay away from [and] they don’t like to admit,” he told Martinez. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud speaking of.”

Fans can catch A$AP Rocky’s full sit-down with Angie Martinez when “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop” airs this Thursday on WeTV.

Source: EOnline

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

A$AP Rocky Says He’s Not Embarrassed By Sex Addiction was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: