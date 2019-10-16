CLOSE
VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went Down in Ohio

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Fourth Debate In Ohio

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Ohio was in the national spotlight again this time for hosting the Democratic National Debate in Westerville at Otterbein University.

A record 12 presidential hopefuls participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times on October 15th.  And while a lot of people have been ignoring the debates until the amount of candidates is reduced, a lot of people watched and attended the debate to find out more about the candidates.

While Kamala Harris touched on abortion rights, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supported taxing the wealthy it took more than 90minutes into the debate before Julian Castro brought up Atatiana Jefferson, policing and gun violence.  His stance that is being called controversial is that police violence is gun violence.

Whether you missed it or you just want to watch it again, check out the historic debate below:

 

The second Democratic debate was last night in Detroit. On the stage were former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden and others. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance All our were on Harris and Biden, considering how the California Senator held him accountable for his comments about pro-segregation senators and bussing. However, all of the candidates joined in on the drama. Gabbard had a brutal critique of Harris that quickly went viral. The Hawaii rep said, “Now Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.” She continued, “She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.” Harris tried to defend herself but Gabbard continued, “The bottom line is, Senator Harris, when you were in a position to make a difference and an impact in these people’s lives, you did not. And worse yet, in the case of those who were on death row, innocent people, you actually blocked evidence from being revealed that would have freed them until you were forced to do so.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/newsbusters/status/1156740832151535617?s=20 When Biden tried to distance himself from Obama’s immigration policies, Booker went in, “You can’t have it both ways. You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not. And the second thing that this really irks me because I heard the vice president say that if you got a PhD., you can come right into this country. Well that’s playing into what the republicans want, to pit some immigrants against other immigrants.” He also said, “From are from shithole countries and some are from worthy countries. We need to reform this whole immigration system and begin to be the country that says everyone has worth and dignity and this should be a country that honors for everyone. ” The latest poll placed Booker at zero percent, Harris at 11 percent and Biden at 33 percent. Check out some of the hilarious reactions to the drama last night.

 

VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went Down in Ohio  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

