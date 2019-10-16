Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations For “Matrix 4”

The Matrix reboot is looking more promising every day. The latest good news is that Jada Pinkett Smith is negotiating to return as Niobe. She played the captain of the Logos ship in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have already signed on to revive their characters from the trilogy. The report about Jada’s return says “it’s not a done deal yet.” Cross your fingers.

Who is your favorite character from The Matrix?

