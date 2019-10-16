CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations For “Matrix 4”

"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

The Matrix reboot is looking more promising every day. The latest good news is that Jada Pinkett Smith is negotiating to return as Niobe. She played the captain of the Logos ship in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. 

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have already signed on to revive their characters from the trilogy.  The report about Jada’s return says “it’s not a done deal yet.” Cross your fingers.

Who is your favorite character from The Matrix? 

See story here

Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith! Here Are 15 Times She Inspired Us Through Personal Style
15 photos

 

Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations For "Matrix 4"

Videos
Latest
Urban One Honors
Get Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations For “Matrix 4”
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Isaac Carree Drops Heartfelt New Video “HER” Dedicated…
 13 hours ago
10.16.19
15 items
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th…
 15 hours ago
10.16.19
Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black…
 17 hours ago
10.16.19
Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her…
 18 hours ago
10.16.19
10 Affordable Plus Size Outfits You Need Out…
 19 hours ago
10.16.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…
 20 hours ago
10.16.19
10 items
Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle…
 22 hours ago
10.16.19
Gabrielle Union Shuts Down IG With Pics Of…
 22 hours ago
10.16.19
NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club
 23 hours ago
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close