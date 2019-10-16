Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black Man, His New Album + More [Video]

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.15.19
Dismiss

 

Casanova 2X is no stranger to the Quick Silva Show. The Roc Nation rapper stopped by to talk about his newest project. The album is titled “Behind These Scars.”

He talked about the process of creating this album and how he wanted to make an open album about where his scars and pain comes from in his life. It’s no secret that Casanova has been through his share of life trials. Cas talked about how his label told him every song couldn’t be about pain and sorrow so he added a couple of bops like his new single with Chris Brown “Coming Home.”

Casanova also told us about becoming a viral sensation! He started his so Brooklyn challenge never imagine that it would take off and he eventually started to see it pop up in every city.   Now the best of the best in every city is spitting bars to the instrumental.

As raps about his pain, he’s been open about his struggles in his music. He’s been just as open about recently going to therapy. He says that he’d almost rather speak to a therapist than his boys because it’s a judgment-free zone.

He also let the Queen of Lemonade know if the 2X in his name stands for the women he has a taste for plus size women and well his answer was interesting… Watch the full interview to see everything we talking about.

 

Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black Man, His New Album + More [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Urban One Honors
Get Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
"Angel Has Fallen" Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith In Negotiations For “Matrix 4”
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Isaac Carree Drops Heartfelt New Video “HER” Dedicated…
 13 hours ago
10.16.19
15 items
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th…
 15 hours ago
10.16.19
Casanova Talks Going to Therapy As a Black…
 17 hours ago
10.16.19
Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her…
 18 hours ago
10.16.19
10 Affordable Plus Size Outfits You Need Out…
 19 hours ago
10.16.19
Author Alice Walker Responds To Homophobic Actress Fired…
 20 hours ago
10.16.19
10 items
Black Hollywood Mesmerized In Menswear Fashion For Elle…
 22 hours ago
10.16.19
Gabrielle Union Shuts Down IG With Pics Of…
 22 hours ago
10.16.19
NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club
 23 hours ago
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close