CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should Try This Halloween

Issa concept.

Halloween is upon us and now is the perfect time to start figuring out your hollow’s day costume. DIY costumes are usually the most fun looks to do — but this year, we’re ditching the traditional black cat and witch costume for creative looks inspired by the culture. What’s more creative and innovative than cartoon characters? Black cartoon characters.

Folks have already started tweeting things like, “Trying to figure out which black girl superhero/cartoon I wanna be this upcoming Halloween.”

Well, we got you! Check out these animated Black characters and start brainstorming you’re 2018 Halloween look:

Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should Try This Halloween  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Didn’t Relapse Before Rehab But Was Worried…
 1 hour ago
10.15.19
Chaka Khan – Black Music Month
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations Released
 3 hours ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child;…
 12 hours ago
10.15.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 16 hours ago
10.15.19
Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men…
 20 hours ago
10.15.19
Dave East Gives The Lo’ Down On What…
 23 hours ago
10.15.19
‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
John Witherspoon
‘Boomerang’ Without John Witherspoon? How Eddie Murphy Made…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Black Cartoon Characters Every ‘Black Twitter’ Member Should…
 3 days ago
10.15.19
These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Meghan O
Stop Your Smart TV From Spying On You
 3 days ago
10.14.19
CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, 104, Sweet Tooth, apple pie, ice cream, peach cobbler
Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 4 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close