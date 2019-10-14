Dave East Gives The Lo’ Down On What Really Happened in Vegas + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

10.14.19
This weekend lots of celebrities made their way into D.C. for Howard University’s Homecoming. Dave East came through and performed at Yardfest and Lore’l jokes with him that people weren’t sure if they were looking at him or Method Man. If you haven’t seen the new Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga it’s definitley a must see and Dave out did himself. He shares with Lore’l and Angie how it was preparing for this role and even how difficult it was switching back to himself after being wrapped up in this character. Get a peak of this show in the trailer below…

 

Along with this series, Dave is also excited to have a release date for his album. Look out for his new music on November 8th! With the new album and new series, things seem to be going in a positive direction for Dave but of coarse the bliss feeling couldn’t last too long.

Recently there were reports that Dave was involved in a three-some gone wrong and charged with a battery.   Many reporters have tried to get the truth on what really happened but only Lore’l was able to get him to give her The Lo’ Down on the situation. See Full Interview below…

 

