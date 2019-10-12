Stop Your Smart TV From Spying On You

CLOSE
King Tutt
Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

If you own a smart TV, odds are it’s watching you just as much as you’re watching it. That’s according to “Consumer Reports,” which has discovered smart TVs collect data on their owners and shares the information with companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Google. The study notes nearly all smart TVs send info to Netflix even if the owner doesn’t subscribe to the streaming service.

To maintain your privacy, the consumer watchdog agency suggests enabling the setting labeled “Disable Collect App and Over-the-Air Usage Data,” which can be found in a TV’s privacy settings menu. Roku users can block prying eyes by unchecking “Use Info from TV Inputs,” which can found in the Privacy-Smart TV Experience menu.

Why does it matter if companies are tracking our viewing habits? What other devices could be used to gather information on people?

