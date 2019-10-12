Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled

This just hasn’t been Blue Bell’s year. After a series of tampering incidents earlier this year hurt sales of the popular ice cream brand, the FDA has ordered Blue Bell Creameries to recall a batch of ice cream over concerns that it contains plastic particles. The suspected contamination stems from a customer’s discovery of a plastic tool in a container of ice cream, a Blue Bell rep says.

The recall affects about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream that were produced August 26th in the company’s Sylacauga, Alabama plant, the company reveals. It was shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Blue Bell officials say people who have purchased Butter Crunch in one of these states should return it for a full refund.

