CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled

CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, 104, Sweet Tooth, apple pie, ice cream, peach cobbler

Source: CLEO TV, New Soul Kitchen, 104, Sweet Tooth, apple pie, ice cream, pea / CLEO TV

This just hasn’t been Blue Bell’s year. After a series of tampering incidents earlier this year hurt sales of the popular ice cream brand, the FDA has ordered Blue Bell Creameries to recall a batch of ice cream over concerns that it contains plastic particles. The suspected contamination stems from a customer’s discovery of a plastic tool in a container of ice cream, a Blue Bell rep says.

The recall affects about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream that were produced August 26th in the company’s Sylacauga, Alabama plant, the company reveals. It was shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Blue Bell officials say people who have purchased Butter Crunch in one of these states should return it for a full refund.

How many times have you had to return a product due to a recall? How many times have you purchased Blue Bell since the licking incidents?

See story here

Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalled

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Meghan O
Stop Your Smart TV From Spying On You
 9 mins ago
10.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 16 hours ago
10.12.19
School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen…
 17 hours ago
10.12.19
Heavyweight Meme To TV Screen: Watch Deontay Wilder…
 20 hours ago
10.12.19
11 items
Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share…
 21 hours ago
10.12.19
Aaron Paul Compares The Breaking Bad Ending To…
 22 hours ago
10.12.19
Michigan Girl Banned From Taking School Picture Because…
 22 hours ago
10.11.19
15 items
These Photos Are Proof That Cardi B Had…
 23 hours ago
10.12.19
Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room
“Pose” Star Billy Porter Might Be Cinderella’s Fairy…
 23 hours ago
10.11.19
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals
Cassie Shares More Wedding Pictures
 23 hours ago
10.11.19
Ati Williams
HGTV’s Ati Williams Interview with King Tutt
 24 hours ago
10.11.19
NABU Is Uplifting Black Voices Within The Diaspora…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Gucci Is Trying To Make House Arrest Fashionable…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
36 itemsRadio One Career Fair presented by Papa John's
The Radio One Career Fair Brings Employers And…
 1 day ago
10.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close