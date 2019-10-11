School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen Brutally Beaten By Other Students

A heartbreaking video is circulating of 14-year-old child being attacked in a bathroom by several students. The incident took place at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West in Baltimore, Maryland and now there is reportedly a investigation underway.

After the video went viral, Baltimore City Schools released the following statement, according to CBS, “Yesterday, a student was assaulted by several other students at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West. Students involved in the incident are being identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law. “

The statement continued, “We are committed to the safety and security of our students and staff and work hard every day to create positive and supportive environments for teaching and learning. To the extent possible, students in the video have been identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law.”

See the video below, but please be warned that it is graphic.

Another disturbing video has surfaced showing a 14-year-old Baltimore high school student being viciously beaten in the boys' bathroom by a gang of thugs. It was confirmed that the attack took place at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy. 443-642-2110pic.twitter.com/BMFzx1qntV — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) October 11, 2019

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics from 2016, Black children have the highest rate of being bullied, “25% of African-American students, 22% of Caucasian students, 17% of Hispanic students, and 9% of Asian students report being bullied at school.”

Sadly, bullying often results in suicide, “Bully victims are between 2 to 9 times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims, according to studies by Yale University,” the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported. On top of that, the CDC found that more than “14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.”

A most recent example is Phillip Spruill Jr., an 11-year-old 5th grader from Philadelphia, killed himself in April after incessant bullying at school because of his weight. In addition, Kevin Reese Jr., a 10-year-old from Houston, hanged himself to death in January because he was bullied at school through taunting and physical abuse, the New York Daily News reported at the time.

An overwhelming amount of kids who are bullied don’t report it, according to many educators. Most bullied children are at a higher risk of anxiety, depression and other negative outcomes.

We hope the bullies in the video are properly punished and our thought go out to the 14-year-old.

