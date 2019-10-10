CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]

Raheem DeVaughn

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

With The Love Reunion out now, Raheem DeVaughn steps back inside The Quiet Storm with KG Smooth to discuss his thought process through the new album, how he’s already prepping a NEW double-disc album for 2020, how deep his Houston ties go, how he views relationships versus situationships, why he’s an advocate for Domestic Violence Awareness and so so much more!

“I got a double CD coming out in 2020, called 2020 Love Affairs,” DeVaughn says. “I got 20 bangers on there. It’s definitely going to be 20 records and it’s been 10 years since I dropped my last double disc, The Love & War Masterpiece so we’re going to 2020 with 2020 Love Affairs. Each song is gonna deal with different things that happen in love affairs, infidelity, the one that got away, heartbreak, one night stands, threesomes, all of that.”

Watch the full interview below!

Raheem DeVaughn Reveals He’s Working On A Double Album For 2020 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
11 items
Mr. And Mrs. Fine: Cassie And Alex Share…
 4 hours ago
10.11.19
Michigan Girl Banned From Taking School Picture Because…
 4 hours ago
10.11.19
Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room
“Pose” Star Billy Porter Might Be Cinderella’s Fairy…
 6 hours ago
10.11.19
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals
Cassie Shares More Wedding Pictures
 6 hours ago
10.11.19
Ati Williams
HGTV’s Ati Williams Interview with King Tutt
 6 hours ago
10.11.19
NABU Is Uplifting Black Voices Within The Diaspora…
 7 hours ago
10.11.19
Gucci Is Trying To Make House Arrest Fashionable…
 8 hours ago
10.11.19
36 itemsRadio One Career Fair presented by Papa John's
The Radio One Career Fair Brings Employers And…
 9 hours ago
10.11.19
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 23 hours ago
10.11.19
What To Do When You Don’t Want To…
 24 hours ago
10.11.19
Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
5 Things You Need To Know When Going…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Fashioning A Wedding? Rihanna Reveals To Anna Wintour…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close