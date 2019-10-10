CLOSE
Watch Billy Porter Sweet Serenade A Lady Friend In This ’90s Throwback Music Video

He was still swooning people with his voice over 20 years ago.

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Many people know Billy Porter for his Emmy-winning role as Pray Tell on the FX show Pose or his Tony-winning role as Lola in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

But before he was owning the red carpet in skyscraping hats or glittering gold wings, he was crooning to some sophisticated lady friend for his 1997 music video “Show Me.” His powerful Tony-winning pipes were just as present in 1997 when he was hitting notes to the high heavens in honor of his buttery brown beauty.

And yes, the song is also a bop.

Watch Porter serve 1990s realness in the video below.

 

The song is from Porter’s 1997 self-titled album, which also includes such gems as “True Love,” “Love Is on the Way,” and “I Am a Spy”.

Although Porter has always spent much of his life on the stage playing in theater shows like Dreamgirls and Angels In America, Porter has also been providing his gifts to recorded music.

Along with his self-titled album, he’s also released Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers in 2017 and the Broadway-themed albums At The Corner of Broadway + Soul in 2005 and Billy’s Back On Broadway in 2014.

So once again, Mr. Porter isn’t new to this, he’s true to this.

If we’re going by the 1997 bops alone, we need another adult contemporary R&B album. Tomorrow.

