Issa Rae Is The Next Celebrity Voice Coming To Google Assistant

Google Assistant users will be able to change the voice to Issa Rae for a limited time. The Insecure star is the most recent celebrity to lead her voice to Google’s help app. Some of the questions Issa will respond to are commands such as: “Give me a quote from Issa Rae.”

“Sing a song.” “Tell me a joke.” Or ask, “Mirror talk” or “How do I look?” for confidence-boosting affirmations.

You can also ask whether Issa loves Daniel or Lawrence more or ask for an awkward message from Rae that is taken straight from the award-winning HBO series.

Other celebrity voices available on Google Assistant include John Legend and competitor Amazon just rolled out a clean and explicit version of Samuel L. Jackson’s voice to replace Alexa.

Which celebrity voice would you want to use with Google Assistant or Alexa?

See story here

