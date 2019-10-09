Rihanna Slays On Sixth Vogue Cover: ‘I’ve Never Been Afraid To Take Risks’

Rihanna continues to dominate in 2019.
The newest stop on her success tour is gracing the November 2019 cover of Vogue…and the 31-year-old looks absolutely stunning.
Rocking a tan Fenty tulle coat and a full-face of her own Fenty makeup line (we’d expect nothing less), the Grammy winner glowed in her 6th, (yes 6th!) Vogue cover!
Take a look:
@badgalriri is our November issue cover star! She talks to @abbyaguirre about @fenty, that album you're waiting for, being happy in love, and, oh yes, she has a few choice words for the president.
In the interview with the fashion bible, the makeup mogul, whose company is worth more than $3 billion, sounds off about her “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused” upcoming album “R9,” living her best life with her boo, and the ridiculousness called President Trump.
On her long hiatus from making new music: “I have been trying to get back into the studio. It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before. I know I have some very unhappy fans who don’t understand the inside bits of how it works.”
On her newly founded Paris-based maison with LVMH : “I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she says. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.”
On her Bae Hassan Jameel (who doesn’t name, but we know who it is): “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”
On Trump and gun violence in America: “It is devastating. People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist. Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”
Most importantly, she speaks candidly about turning down the Superbowl Halftime Show:
“Absolutely,” she says. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”
You better tell RiRhi!
Also, In #GoAskAnna she sat down with Vogue EIC Anna Wintour to talk about babies in the future (“God’s plan), the Met Gala and her upcoming album.
Here’s a clip:
In a special edition of #GoAskAnna, November cover star @badgalriri sits down for a one-on-one with Anna Wintour.
The November Vogue issue hits newsstands nationwide on Oct. 22.
Read Rihanna’s Vogue interview in its entirety here.
Rihanna Slays On Sixth Vogue Cover: ‘I’ve Never Been Afraid To Take Risks’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com