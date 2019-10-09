CLOSE
Wesley Snipes Wants No Part Of “New Jack City” Reboot

A couple of weeks back it was announced that there would be a “New Jack City” remake and while many seem excited, Wesley Snipes has already said, “I’m out.”

During a press junket run for the “Dolemite” movie, Snipes said, “I’m not associated with it. I think some things should be left alone.”

In the original “New Jack City” Snipes played drug dealer Nino Brown. A role he played so well many think a reboot isn’t necessary.

There’s been no word of who the cast for the reboot will be made up of.

Do you think a reboot of “New Jack City” is the right thing to do? Who should play Nino Brown in the reboot?

