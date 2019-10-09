CLOSE
Drake Reveals He’s ‘Hurt’ By Dad’s Claim Of Made Up Lyrics

REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Drake says he’s “hurt” by his father’s claims that lyrics he wrote about his father being absent in his life were just to sell records.

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, appeared on Nick Cannon’s Los Angeles morning show, where the discussion was about absent fathers. Graham revealed a discussion between himself and Drake where Graham asked Drake why he would say he wasn’t in his life, according to Graham, he was there for Drake and spoke with him daily, however, Drake told his father, “Dad, it sells records.”

On October 8th Drake posted to his Instagram stories, “Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this, but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with.” Drake added that “Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

Drake lived with his mother in Toronto after his parents split when he was five-years-old. His father, Dennis, went back to his hometown of Memphis and although Drake spent some summers with Graham in Memphis, Dennis was in and out of jail numerous times due to drug-related offenses.

Who do you think is telling the truth, Drake or his father Dennis?

