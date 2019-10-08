Leah’s Lemonade: Drake Claps Back At His Dad “My Father Will Say Anything”

As the world knows Drake knows how to name drop, but his most infamous name drops go out to his father, Dennis Graham. Due to all of the Times our beloved Aubrey talked about his father, you would think they had a strained relationship. Drake’s daddy decided to speak out and say he called his son out about making him looking bad in his music. He went on to say he lied for sales. Well this just in, Drake went on to social media to vent and counterfeit his daddy’s statement:
Kimberly Kardashian for President 2020? Let’s just say that she is her fathers daughter, Robert Kardashian Sr. is definitely smiling down and sprinkling her with skills.
A Washington, DC inmate has just been released from prison after spending about 23 yeas behind bars for murder after being tried at 16 in 1999. Kim Kardashian was a big help in this. Two months ago she wrote a letter and fought for him to be released. When he came out out Momolu said, “I was buried alive. So now, I’ve been resurrected. I’m back and I’m better.” This is great!
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ _____________________________________ #Roommates, a Washington, DC inmate has just been released from prison after spending nearly 23 yeas behind bars for murder. With the help of #KimKardashian, he can now live as a free man. _____________________________________ According to @nypost, 39-year-old #MomoluStewart was convicted of murder in 1999 after being tried as an adult at the age of 16. His life sentence, however, was suspended Friday and he walked out of the DC Central Detention facility on Monday. _____________________________________ "I was buried alive," Momolu said. "So now, I've been resurrected. I'm back and I'm better." _____________________________________ Two months ago, Kim Kardashian championed Momolu's case, writing a letter in—click the link in our bio to read more!
We kept on saying “FREE JT UNTIL IT’S BACKWARDS,” and it might be time to stop screaming it because things are looking up according to her bestie City Girl’s YungMiami. She posted a mixtape song cover, saying new music is dropping at 10 p.m. tonight. It’s titled ‘J.T.’s First Day Out’ and we can’t wait to hear it.
So it looks like 69 will be eating turkeys and Christmas shopping with the rest of us…Tekashi 69 might be released next month, if things continue working in his direction. A letter was filed by the government but we will keep you up to date.
View this post on Instagram
#TSRUpdatez: #Roommates, it looks like #Tekashi69 could be released as early as next month if things continue to go in the direction it is now. __________________ A letter was filed by the government to have Tekashi’s sentencing date pushed up and he will likely receive time served in exchange for his testimony that helped lock up many of his former gang members. As of now, Tekashi’s new court date is set for DEC 18th. 👀 (via: @akadmiks, @lawyerforworkers)
Leah’s Lemonade: Drake Claps Back At His Dad “My Father Will Say Anything” was originally published on kysdc.com