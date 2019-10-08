Mary J. Blige Stuns On SELF Cover: ‘Prayer & Staying Very Well Hydrated Are My Self-Care’

Mary J. Blige continues her “bad b***h fall” domination!

The Grammy-winning singer and Oscar nominee stunned on the November digital issue of SELF Magazine rocking a white and black Chromat bodysuit, Alain Mikli sunglasses and Aquazurra netted booties.

YOU BETTER WERK MARY!!!

Here, looking fresh-faced in MAC Cosmetics, she talks about what her biggest form of self-care is prayer and staying “very well hydrated:

Blige also opened up and got real about her past drug addiction, being a symbol of hope for others to heal and her ex-husband.

On her role as a symbol of hope, and her ability to help others heal: “It happened because every night that I’m at these shows, I have at least four women say [to me], ‘You got me through the divorce that I was going through. That Strength of a Woman album? We was going through [your] divorce with you’…. I had to go through that in order to serve.”

On her ex-husband: “Well, when I look back, I see that we all want what we want. And we want it to be the way we want it to be,” she says. “I wanted a savior. I’d been hurting so long, and so much, and so bad.” As for his role in breaking her drug habit, she now admits “he did not deserve that credit.”

On the roots of her battle with substance abuse: “We numb ourselves with drugs and alcohol and people and shopping and shit, to cover up what’s really going on inside,” she says. “You’re taking drugs so you can go out and feel courageous, or go out and feel beautiful or whatever. You’re doing it to cover up something.”

On when she realized she needed to make a change and begin her recovery journey: “I’ve seen visions of what I would look like if I kept doing drugs,” she says, adding that there were also some nights when her reality may have mirrored those perhaps prophetic visualizations closely. “If I saw myself almost dying, or if I almost died, or almost O.D.’d, why would I do that again?”

She also opened up about the sexual abuse she endured as a child and how now her focus is about protecting that little girl.

“But right now it’s about me and little Mary. It’s like that’s my baby, my little girl. She needs my help…and I’m not going to ever let anybody hurt her again. She needs to live, she needs to play. She doesn’t mind her life being used to help someone else…. But I have to take care of her,” she said.

Mary J. is one strong Black woman…and we’re all better for it.

Read her SELF interview in its entirety here.

RELATED NEWS:

Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In A Fur…And We’re Here For it!

Oscar Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Wins Big, Mary J. Blige, Common And Andra Day Kill It On Stage

Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle

Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years 31 photos Launch gallery Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years 1. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 1 of 31 2. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 2 of 31 3. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 3 of 31 4. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 4 of 31 5. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 5 of 31 6. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 6 of 31 7. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 7 of 31 8. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 8 of 31 9. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 9 of 31 10. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 10 of 31 11. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 11 of 31 12. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 12 of 31 13. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 13 of 31 14. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 14 of 31 15. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 15 of 31 16. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 16 of 31 17. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 17 of 31 18. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 18 of 31 19. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 19 of 31 20. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 20 of 31 21. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 21 of 31 22. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 22 of 31 23. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 23 of 31 24. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 24 of 31 25. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 25 of 31 26. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 26 of 31 27. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 27 of 31 28. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 28 of 31 29. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 29 of 31 30. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 30 of 31 31. Mary J. Blige Source:Getty 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years Mary J. Blige has been a style icon since the moment she kicked in the imaginary door waving the 4-4 wearing gold hoops, blonde curls and a jersey. That was the early 90s and sis is still slaying and setting trends today. We've watched Mary go through her ups and downs. We rocked with her white Fendi glasses on the Share My World cover and her leather cap on the art of My Life. And we'll continue to rock with her as she stomps around the stage, doing her signature Mary dances in short shorts and thigh high boots. Blige is currently on tour with Nas, showing off her good knees and nostalgic fashion. Scroll through this gallery of her fashion through the years.

Mary J. Blige Stuns On SELF Cover: ‘Prayer & Staying Very Well Hydrated Are My Self-Care’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com