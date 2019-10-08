HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tracee Ellis Ross Shoots Her Digital Cover For Glamour UK With An iPhone

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of Hollywood’s favorites for fashion and style. The Black-ish actress recently launched her own haircare line, Pattern and is on the latest digital cover for Glamour UK. While there are tons of photographers that are probably dying to get their lens on Diana Ross‘ daughter, Ross got a bit introspective and shot the cover herself. What else can she not do?!
She was the sole photographer and also did her own makeup. Law Roach, who is most famous for working with Zendaya, helped out with the styling.
For the cover, Ross is pictured wearing a Maison Valentino yellow coat and serving us with a perfect pink eye.
There are a series of editorial shots and they look so raw and natural, we can’t get enough! She’s pictured in a white Maison Margiela coat and she serving the same bold pink eye. I love how the outfits changed but the makeup stayed the same.
In one shot she wore a Isabel Marant dress and jacket. Her hair is styled in an afro.
