Storm Reid Supports Zendaya And Wears Her Latest Fashion Collab

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Euphoria actress Storm Reid may play Zendaya‘s on screen little sister but she’s continuing the sisterly vibes off screen as well.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 16-year-old starlette arrived at Tyler Perry Studios grand opening sporting Zendaya’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She wore a suit with a matching turtleneck. She paired the look with white pointy shoes and wore her hair in a top bun. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

She gave us a bold pink eye and kept her lips neutral. It’s fun to see how young Black Hollywood likes to play with makeup. Serve, honey!

Clearly Reid had a great time as the young actress posted to her Instagram a regal photo of her in the suit with the following caption, “Not even sure that I’ve had a chance to process how thankful I am that @tylerperry invited me to be amongst all the greatness I experienced last night at the opening of Tyler Perry Studios. I do know that my life has been forever changed by the love, laughter, and kind words I received. I was raised to be a dreamer and to have the faith of a mustard seed. You have shown all of us that with hard work and dedication ANYTHING is possible. I am forever grateful to close my eyes and remember this moment forever. I am inspired beyond words! Oh year, the GOLD slippers for all the ladies was so thoughtful and right on time.”

The perfect suit for the perfect moment!

Beauties, what do you think of this look?

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

23 Times Zendaya Gave Us Euphoric Realness On The 'Gram

23 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_3027476" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty[/caption] Man, 2019 is going to be Zendaya's year! Not only did the 23-year-old launch her first fashion line under Tommy Hilfiger's brand, but she's got a dope new Vogue cover (her second so far) and is starring in the anticipated HBO show Euphoria. In the Drake produced drama, we're seeing her like we've never seen her before. Zendaya plays Rue, a lying, drug-addicted teenager who is returning to her high school after a stint in rehab. Yeah, y'all it's dark. She's not Disney princess anymore...and we're here for it. So to celebrate her new show and her 23rd birthday on September 1, here are 23 times the actress was utter euphoria on the 'Gram. Enjoy!

Storm Reid Supports Zendaya And Wears Her Latest Fashion Collab  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

