CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows And Reacting To Beyoncé Watching Her Perform [EXCLUSIVE]

Lizzo x J-Mac

Source: Terri Thomas / Radio One Digital

We got backstage at Lizzo‘s hometown show for the Cuz I Love You Too tour and J-Mac made sure this wasn’t your ordinary Lizzo interview! In what she called a full circle, dream come true moment, Lizzo reflects on growing up in Houston, how Destiny’s Child helped push her to make music, the low points that helped turn her into a superstar and … wait, does Lizzo drop a Roll Call freestyle?! You gotta watch to find out!

RELATED: Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now The Longest Solo No. 1 By A Female Rapper

RELATED: Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle [PHOTOS]

Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows And Reacting To Beyoncé Watching Her Perform [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Brings Daughter On Stage With Him…
 5 hours ago
10.08.19
Black Music Month - The Notorious B.I.G.
Are These The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Of All…
 5 hours ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 15 hours ago
10.08.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Evelyn Lozada Is Suing OG For…
 20 hours ago
10.08.19
Rihanna May Not Be Releasing New Music; However,…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
As The Self-Proclaimed “Miles Morales Of Dance,” Spider…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
Cool Or Co-Opting? Prada’s Latest Fashion Launch Used…
 24 hours ago
10.08.19
Sunrise, Railway into Richmond, Virginia, America
VSU Marching Band Suspended Over Hazing Allegations
 1 day ago
10.08.19
63 items2nd Street Festival
See Pictures From 2019’s 2nd Street Festival
 1 day ago
10.07.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Nike Kitten…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
MODEL MONDAY: Tazah Richardson Is Liberated, Living Her…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Confident African American teenage girl counts money at car wash
Thoughts On Parents Selling Their Kids Fundraiser Stuff…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Fortnite Season 4
Lawsuit Claims Fortnite Is “As Addictive As Cocaine”
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close