CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Nike Kitten Heels? [POLL]

While fashion is what is presented with you, style is how you wear it and make it your own. With the rise of customization for people wanting to stand out and look different or have an item that is unique to others, we’ve seen everyday pieces reworked to become new.

Enter Romanian-born, London based designer Ancuta Sarca who is giving a new DIY trend that’s Instagrammable while upcycling. We stan a sustainable bae! She utilizes used Nikes and mixes thejm with old kitten heels to create a hybrid footwear. Using the upper part of the Nike’s she creates unique offerings for her consumers.

In an interview with Hype Bae, the designer explained why sustainability was an important factor in her work, “I recently read in an article that it is estimated that there is over 20 billion GBP of clothing sitting in wardrobes across the UK that hasn’t been worn for over 12 months, which is shocking when you first see the numbers.” She continued, “But then thinking about it, I’m sure most of us can relate to the fact that we have too many clothes we don’t use anymore.”

Why the kitten heel form? The designer tells the site, “I used to wear kitten heels quite a lot in the past and I still do it now, so it’s part of my personal style as well. To me, they represent maybe the most feminine shoes ever: feminine not in the soft or fragile way but in the strong way.”

We want to know what you think of these shoes, beauties. Would you wear them? Are you into her sustainability cause? Would you like to see more hybrid clothing and shoes like this? Sound off in the comment section and take our poll on these Nike kitten heels!

Keep clicking to see more of the shoe designs.

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Nike Kitten Heels? [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Chris Brown Brings Daughter On Stage With Him…
 5 hours ago
10.08.19
Black Music Month - The Notorious B.I.G.
Are These The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs Of All…
 5 hours ago
10.08.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Brittany B Tried It When She…
 15 hours ago
10.08.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Evelyn Lozada Is Suing OG For…
 20 hours ago
10.08.19
Rihanna May Not Be Releasing New Music; However,…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
As The Self-Proclaimed “Miles Morales Of Dance,” Spider…
 23 hours ago
10.08.19
Cool Or Co-Opting? Prada’s Latest Fashion Launch Used…
 24 hours ago
10.08.19
Sunrise, Railway into Richmond, Virginia, America
VSU Marching Band Suspended Over Hazing Allegations
 1 day ago
10.08.19
63 items2nd Street Festival
See Pictures From 2019’s 2nd Street Festival
 1 day ago
10.07.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear Nike Kitten…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
MODEL MONDAY: Tazah Richardson Is Liberated, Living Her…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Confident African American teenage girl counts money at car wash
Thoughts On Parents Selling Their Kids Fundraiser Stuff…
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Fortnite Season 4
Lawsuit Claims Fortnite Is “As Addictive As Cocaine”
 1 day ago
10.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close