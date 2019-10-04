Ever since Mixed-ish premiered on ABC last month, folks have been trying to figure out whether it’s a go or a no. Fans of Tracee Ellis-Ross and Black-ish were all tuned in on September 24th to support our people — and whether we liked it or not was something we’d discuss at a later date. But fortunately, folks tuned in this week for the show’s second episode, which means most people are really feeling it!

Nah mixed ish is decent as hell. Santa Monica my favorite character — Art Vandelay (@gam81487) September 25, 2019

One piece of feedback that seems to be a common comment is that fans are loving Rainbow’s baby sister, Santamonica, whose real name is Mykal-Michelle Harris. The 7-year old superstar brings the comedic relief that we all love and need from shows with such informative content matter. She also brings the sassy cuteness that only someone her age and size can get away with.

Mixed.ish is gonna be sooooo good I can already tell . I already love Santa Monica — Misheca (@MishecaB) May 18, 2019

But before snagging the role as little Santamonica, Mykal was booked and busy. You may know her as Young Bonnie in Big Little Lies, or as the little girl in A Kid Called Mayonnaise. She even starred in a few episodes of Showtime’s hit series, The Affair. As Santamonica, she’s the girl that all the other kids in school probably follow behind. She’s opinionated, funny and packing plenty of strength in such a small package.

Judging by the audience’s reaction to her performance on Mixed-ish, it looks like little Mykal-Michelle Harris will be around for a long time. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Hit the flip to check out some of the young star’s cutest moments.

#TeamSantaMonica: ‘Mixed-ish’ Star Mykal-Michelle Harris Is The Friend We All Needed As A Kid was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: