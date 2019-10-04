CLOSE
Barack Obama Quotes The Beatles To Wish Michelle A Happy Anniversary

Source: White House / News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

The Obama’s celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and to mark the occasion, Barack quoted a timeless recording.

Taking to Twitter to send his well wishes to his wife, the former President wrote, “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

In her separate message, Michelle said she’s looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

How do you keep the spark going after all these years?

