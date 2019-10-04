CLOSE
Lizzo: “I Can Be Beautiful And Be Fat”

Lizzo for ESSENCE

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes for ESSENCE

Lizzo will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning on October 6th and the “Truth Hurts” singer talks about how she came face to face with insecurities surrounding her weight.

“Like, when I’m looking at my body and I’m shaming every little thing about it, I have to look at all of those things that I’m shaming, and I have to find love in those things. And I think that is why I’m able to call myself fat,” Lizzo tells CBS’s Tracy Smith.

Lizzo explained that she learned she could be “healthy and fat” as well as “beautiful and fat.”

Lizzo says that a lot of her confidence was ignited by her Houston high school band teacher, Manny Gonzales, who told her to “get it together, ‘cause you’re really special” he encouraged her to “do something with her life.” Lizzo says those talks “really meant something to me.”

How did you find the confidence to accept yourself? Who has had the biggest positive influence on your life?

