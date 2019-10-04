CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” Gets Limited Edition Box Set 10 Years Later

Michael Jackson musical set to hit Broadway in 2020

Source: Detroit Free Press / Getty

It has been 10 years since the release of Michael Jackson’s This Is It. Superfans will be able to get a limited edition box set of the music, the movie, and memorabilia.

1,000 numbered sets are available for pre-order and the box set will be released on December 11th. This Is It is a behind the scenes look at rehearsals of what would have been a series of comeback concerts for Jackson in London. He died before the performances began.

Does Michael’s music still move you or is there a negative stigma attached to the songs?

See story here

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson. Rome 1988
20 photos

 

Michael Jackson's "This Is It" Gets Limited Edition Box Set 10 Years Later

Videos
Latest
Array
Barack Obama Quotes The Beatles To Wish Michelle…
 2 hours ago
10.04.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo: “I Can Be Beautiful And Be Fat”
 2 hours ago
10.04.19
Michael Jackson musical set to hit Broadway in 2020
Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” Gets Limited Edition…
 2 hours ago
10.04.19
Oh Word: Shemar Moore Steals TWO Kisses From…
 19 hours ago
10.04.19
Happy Anniversary: 5 of the Obamas’ Cutest Moments
 21 hours ago
10.04.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Botham Jean’s Brother Forgives And Hugs Ex-Cop Who…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Wants To Name New Album “Tiger…
 1 day ago
10.03.19
US Federal Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law
 1 day ago
10.04.19
Colourpop Launches New Tinted Moisturizer For Hydrated Skin
 1 day ago
10.04.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Is Serving Blonde…
 1 day ago
10.04.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
10.04.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 1 day ago
10.04.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks…
 1 day ago
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…
 2 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close