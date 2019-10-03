In January, respected journalist Clarissa Brooks found herself in the crossfire of criticism after she publicly called out activist Shaun King over alleged misappropriated fundraising. King has since apologized to Brooks after threatening legal action against her. In the time following Brooks has since moved on, but still fights to maintain the same reverence for her passions which include organizing, activism and navigating the world as a queer Black woman.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5, Clarissa Brooks On Speaking Truth To Power, Colorism & Decolonizing Her Mind was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: