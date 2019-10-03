CLOSE
King Tutt
Cardi B Wants To Name New Album “Tiger Woods”

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Cardi B drops a lot of gems on social media. She gave us another one. In talking about potential new music, Cardi told us what she feels the album title could be.

She said on Instagram, “I don’t know if I’m even going to drop music this year anymore, because everything that I’m working on right now is straight to my album, and I think I’m going to name my album Tiger Woods.”

Cardi continued, “I’m going to name my album, I think, Tiger Woods, because, remember when everybody was talking s**t on Tiger Woods and then he f**king came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

What would the cover of that album look like?

