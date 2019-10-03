CLOSE
TRIED IT: Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel Actually Stretched My Type 4 Curls

Danielle James

Source: Keyaira Kelly / Courtesy of Danielle James

All summer I have been working towards perfecting my wash and go. My hair is currently in a triangle tapered cut and it looks the edgiest and most defined in a wash and go. While I love the nutrients I’m able to give my hair, the one thing I don’t love about rocking a wash and go is the shrinkage. I’ll start with my hair by my chin and by the time it dries, it’s right by my ears. Honestly, it changes the look of the cut drastically and by 3PM…I’m over it. (Just my personal opinion).

I got my hands on a sample travel pack of Aunt Jackie’s Don’t Shrink Flaxseed Elongating Gel ($5.89, target.com) and their Moisture Intensive Leave In Conditioner ($6.39, target.com). I went on an overnight trip and decided to pack it to give it a try for my wash and go. I washed my hair with the hotel shampoo and conditioner, stepped out and got to business.

First, I sectioned my hair and began to apply the leave in conditioner. It smells really nice and as I shingled the product through my curls, I felt the texture coming out strong. Next, I layered the Elongating Gel and shingled the product through my curls. At first I didn’t love it. I didn’t think it made my curls pop like my creams normally do. However, I liked it much better as it began to dry. The product rings true: it’s does elongate your curls! The gel left my hair defined, but flexible.

I wish the product had make my curls pop more, but on days I want more length, I’ll definitely be using this.

Have you tried Aunt Jackie’s Flaxseed Elongating Curl Gel? What did you think of the product? Sound off in the comment section!

Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it's teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

