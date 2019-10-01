CLOSE
LET’S MAKEUP: The Lip Bar Is Coming For The Fenty Beauty Regime By Expanding To An Affordable, Full-Fledged Makeup Line

It’s no denying that Fenty Beauty has changed the makeup game, forcing even the largest, most longstanding brands to think about the diversity of customers and their product offerings. The further domino effect is that smaller brands and even new brands entering the space are also following suit. So it’s no surprise that when founder Melissa Butler, who is the creator of The Lip Bar, a vegan friendly company that creates pigmented lip colors, is expanding with the launch of their first full makeup collection, Fast Face, had diversity in mind.

As a Black woman, it’s even more empowering because she understands the struggles of melanated women looking for foundations that won’t leave them ashy and actually have the correct coverage for them. She launched with 26 foundations, 5 face pallets (face powder, contour, blush and highlighter), 3 brow pencil + gel, 2 eyeliners, and one mascara. Talk about a makeup suite! The prices are fairly affordable with creamy eyeliner beginning at $10.00 and buildable foundation for $28.00.

She told Hello Beautiful via press release, “The reality is, women are spending loads of time and money on beauty product without the skill set to achieve the look they want and ultimately, makeup has become intimidating, requiring too many steps, too many products, just too damn much!” The beautiful thing about the brands’ expansion is that the created a set of products that will help take the ease out of makeup shopping and selection in the age where everyone is a YouTube blogger or seemingly a pro. The process is relatively simple: shoppers can provide their current foundation shade and The Lip Bar curates the perfect collection based on complexion. Yup, that’s right, they’ll tell you everything you need. Uncertain? The team has spent over a year hosting focus groups and testing products on a range of skin tones to develop a system that matches shoppers with the ‘Fast Face’ that’s best for them.

The entire set (containing 5 products) will run you $89.00. That’s not bad to help you achieve a full face! Keep reading to see our favorite products from the collection.

LET’S MAKEUP: The Lip Bar Is Coming For The Fenty Beauty Regime By Expanding To An Affordable, Full-Fledged Makeup Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

