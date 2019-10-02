CLOSE
Jordan Peele’s Company Signs Film Deal

Jordan Peele has just signed a deal that will tie him and Universal Studios together for the next five years.

The deal between Peele’s MonkeyPaw Productions and Universal Studios is said to be close to nine figures plus incentives for other film success.

Peele released a statement thanking Universal for believing in him and his vision saying, “Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect partner for Monkeypaw.

Which should come first a “Us” sequel or “Get Out” sequel?

