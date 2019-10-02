CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Planning “Beverly Hills Cop 4” (Explicit Language)

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In a recent interview, Eddie Murphy confirmed that the next flick he’ll be working on is “Beverly Hills Cop 4.”

Talk about the film has been going on since the mid-90s, but now Murphy has put a stamp on the idea and says he’ll be working on it after “Coming to America 2.”

During an interview with Collider, Murphy said that the two films and some other things would “serve as bookends” to the comedian’s storied career.

Do you want to see a fourth Beverly Hills Cop film? What are your top three Eddie Murphy films?

