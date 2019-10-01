CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

You Are The Power Concert

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that is set to air tomorrow. GMA revealed a teaser clip on social media on Tuesday.

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

