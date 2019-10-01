CLOSE
Beyonce And Adele Collab On New Track

Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release

Fans are going absolutely bonkers now that news has come out that Beyonce, Chris Martin and Adele are teaming for a track. The song will appear on OneRepublic’s album that’s set to drop next year.

One Republic lead singer, Ryan Tedder also says that Coldplay’s Chris Martin will appear on the song too. Do you think Tedder should have waited until later to make the announcement?

Would you like to hear a Beyonce and Adele song sooner rather than later?

