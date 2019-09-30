CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Thks Fr Th Mmrs: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy

Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The end of mall culture is happening right before our very eyes because one of the more popular chains in the country — Forever 21 — filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

The California-based company may close up to 178 stores in the United States according to court records.

The company cited that the move was necessary in order to take “positive steps to reorganize the business so we can return to profitability.” The company is urging customers to understand that they aren’t going out of business and that those who do come into its stores will have a shopping experience that “will continue to feel like a normal day.”

Founded back in 1984, Forever 21 was a giant when it came to fast fashion and became a symbol of mall-based business with nearly 800 stores nationwide and a signature part of the mall experience in the late 90s and 2000s.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21 For Using Look-Alike In Campaign

RELATED: Forever 21 Gets Slapped With A Lawsuit For Copying Rihanna’s “Fenty” Footwear

Thks Fr Th Mmrs: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce previews 17 new music videos after shock album release
Beyonce And Adele Collab On New Track
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X: I Used To Pray Being…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
PlayStation 4 Controller
Sony Cuts Price For PlayStation Now Streaming Games
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Let’s Talk About K. Michelle And…
 12 hours ago
10.01.19
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 14 hours ago
10.01.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Stacey Dash Arrested for Putting Dem…
 18 hours ago
10.01.19
15 items
Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig…
 19 hours ago
10.01.19
Eddie Murphy Says His Kid’s Friends Thought He…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
The 6th Grader That Claimed White Students Cut…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
Cardi B’s Paris Fashion Week Lewks Are An…
 21 hours ago
10.01.19
Thks Fr Th Mmrs: Forever 21 Files For…
 22 hours ago
10.01.19
Slay! Black Opal Beauty Is Finally Black-Owned!
 23 hours ago
10.01.19
10 items
10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close