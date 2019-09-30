Kanye West Urges Youngsters To ‘Put Down The Gram’ And Claims LA Is ‘Run by Satan’

Fans were promised that Kanye West’s latest album, “Jesus Is King” would arrive on Sunday, however it’s still a waiting game. Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram story post that said West would be doing a listening session in Chicago and that the album would drop on Sunday following “final tweaks.”

After listening parties in both Chicago and Detroit, attendees revealed the lyrics of his songs, “Closed On Sunday,” where he advised young people to “put down the gram” and warned them in “Monster of LA” that the streets of Los Angeles are “run by Satan.”

Fans have been taken by surprise by Kanye’s abrupt change of direction, turning from secular music to gospel music. It’s been said that there are some recycled lyrics from his 2013 Yeezus album and comparisons to Indian civil rights activist Mahatma Gandhi.

Do you think Kanye will release “Jesus is King” this week? What do you think of Kanye changing from secular music to gospel music?

See story here