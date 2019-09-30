CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Urges Youngsters To ‘Put Down The Gram’ And Claims LA Is ‘Run by Satan’

Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour concert

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Fans were promised that Kanye West’s latest album, “Jesus Is King” would arrive on Sunday, however it’s still a waiting game. Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram story post that said West would be doing a listening session in Chicago and that the album would drop on Sunday following “final tweaks.”

After listening parties in both Chicago and Detroit, attendees revealed the lyrics of his songs, “Closed On Sunday,” where he advised young people to “put down the gram” and warned them in “Monster of LA” that the streets of Los Angeles are “run by Satan.”

Fans have been taken by surprise by Kanye’s abrupt change of direction, turning from secular music to gospel music. It’s been said that there are some recycled lyrics from his 2013 Yeezus album and comparisons to Indian civil rights activist Mahatma Gandhi.

Do you think Kanye will release “Jesus is King” this week? What do you think of Kanye changing from secular music to gospel music?

See story here

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
17 photos
Kanye West Urges Youngsters To ‘Put Down The Gram’ And Claims LA Is ‘Run by Satan’

Videos
Latest
Kanye West MAGA hat
Kanye West Urges Youngsters To ‘Put Down The…
 31 mins ago
09.30.19
First Slice Media To Host The World's Largest Pizza Festival
Too Short Becomes Dad For First Time At…
 36 mins ago
09.30.19
Eddie Murphy Can’t Stand “Ignorant” Material From ‘Raw’…
 22 hours ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Talks New Single “Thot…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Press Play: ‘The Read’ Drops A Teaser Trailer…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Wu-Tang American Saga: Here’s The Real Story Behind…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Skincare 101: 10 Moisturizing Body Scrubs To Prep…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
12 items
Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close