Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Talks New Single “Thot Box” And Speaks on His Comments About Dark Skinned Black Women

| 09.28.19
IF YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT I’M GONNA DO! THEN I’M A GIVE THE BUSINESS TO YOU!

Ladies Hitmaka formerly known as Yung Berg stopped by The QuickSilva Show and boy was it a fun time. Yung Berg has come a long way from his young ways and his earlier hits. As Hitmaka, he has left the Love and Hip Hop life and is on a great wave of success.

 

Not only is he Atlantic Record’s new VP, but he is making the best hits for your favorite artists. Here’s a list of a few:

1. Startender – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Offset & Tyga

2. The One – Tamar Braxton

3.Bounce Back – Big Sean

4. Anything You Want – Sevyn Streeter ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa & Jeremih

 

5. Rihanna – Yo Gotti ft. Young Thug

 

6.Something New – Wiz Khalifa  ft. Ty Dolla $ign

7. Leave ‘Em Alone – Layton Greene ft. Lil’ Baby, City Girls & PnB Rock

 

So right now Hitmaka recently released his latest single “Thot Box” which he had stated is a personal milestone in his career. The song is about four minutes and it features some of the hottest artist in today’s hip hop like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and YBN Nahmir, with Hitmaka as the front face of it.

We were also gifted with our own, cute ‘Thot Box’, which included a very small thong, a cute big white T-shirt, Pop Rock candy and a mini Hennessy bottle to get lit…let’s just say the party started a little early, the weekend could not wait! Make sure you go and stream his new hit.

Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Talks New Single “Thot Box” And Speaks on His Comments About Dark Skinned Black Women was originally published on kysdc.com

