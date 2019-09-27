CLOSE
Entertainment News
Judge Rules In Favor Of Michael Jackson Estate

A California judge has ruled in favor of Michael Jackson’s estate and has ruled that HBO must go into arbitration over it’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary.

In a contract which HBO signed in order to include concert footage from Jackson’s “Dangerous World Tour” a clause stated, “HBO shall not make any disparaging remarks concerning [Michael Jackson] … or do any act that may harm or disparage or cause to lower in esteem the reputation of [Jackson.]”

The estate claims that HBO breached the contract with the airing of “Leaving Neverland” but HBO says that the 27-year-old arbitration agreement is no longer valid.

Michael Jackson’s estate filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, both parties have been ordered to attend a status conference on October 3rd.

After watching “Leaving Neverland” do you think HBO violated the disparagement clause in their contract with Jackson’s estate?

