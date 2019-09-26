CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Kandi Burruss Lands Reoccurring Role On ‘The Chi’

The artist and reality star continues to stretch her resume.

2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

Kandi Burruss is making moves from songwriter to reality star to full-blown actress thanks to her new role on Showtime’s The Chi.

According to Deadline, the Grammy-winning artist and star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be involved in a multi-episode arc in the upcoming season three. The Lena Waithe-created show is currently in production in Chicago and will make a comeback in 2020.

The series is a coming-of-age story about a group of residents in Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by a need for redemption and connection.

Burruss will take on the role of Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (played by Curtiss Cook) who’s back at his side to influence his political goals and to help herself.

The season three cast also includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps and Birgundi Baker.

Waithe serves as the executive producer for the show alongside Oscar and Emmy winner Common. 

Burruss got her start with the multi-platinum R&B group Xscape and she’s still on the Bravo hit series The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is in its eleventh season. Burruss recently tried her hand at acting as a drug-addicted mother in the independent feature Never Heard, co-starring Robin Givens, Romeo Miller and Karrueche Tran.

Behind The Scenes: Kandi Burruss Lands Reoccurring Role On ‘The Chi’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

