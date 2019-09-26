CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

White Man Calls The Cops After Calling A Black Man The N-Word

A white Maryland man called his Black neighbor a “dumb n*gg*r” during an argument in their complex’s parking garage. The white man, identified as David Gillette, then called the cops on the Black man, Ryan Williams, claiming to fear for his life.

Williams recorded the incident. Gillette claims Williams and his wife almost ran him over him while exiting their parking garage. Gillette calling Williams the N-word was not caught on video, but Gillette did admit on camera to using the slur towards Williams after the exchange.

Williams says he and his wife “drove up to the garage door, the door opened, and before the arm raised to let us out, we saw a man carrying a baby walking in front of the garage. My wife (who wears a hijab) didn’t lift her foot off the brake. We thought nothing of it. There’s no way to rush through the garage door. There’s a gate and then there’s an arm that lifts after the gate is raised. I imagine that it’s there to keep people from rushing out.”

NewsOne reports Williams exited his vehicle to confront Gillette, asking, “Who the f*ck are you calling a dumb n*gg*r?!”

Williams took a photo of Gillette and was able to identify him via his LinkedIn profile. He proceeded to send Gillette a message on the professional networking site, promising to “make you famous by making everyone knows that you’re a racist.”

NewsOne reports while Williams was returning home later that evening, he noticed a patrol car pulled in front of his complex, where Gillette and his daughter were standing. Williams described what occurred to Medium, in a September 25 post that has since been deleted.

“I was right behind a police cruiser and he was turning into the apartment community. I joked to myself that it would be funny (I have a weird sense of humor) if he was heading to talk to David,” Williams said. “As the cruiser pulled to a halt, I looked to the right and saw David and his daughter waiting. I decided to pull in front of the cruiser and park my motorcycle. There was no way I was going to allow them to control the narrative.”

After Williams shared his story with the officer, Gillette admitted to the cop that he used the N-word against Williams, and then offered Williams a perfunctory apology. His daughter added “We can’t go back in time. I just want to make sure my father is safe. He has an important job.”

Williams also posted about the incident on Twitter.

David Gillette works at Leidos, Inc. So far they haven’t commented.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Man Calls The Cops After Calling A Black Man The N-Word was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 7 hours ago
09.26.19
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach…
 7 hours ago
09.26.19
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Announces His Retirement
 7 hours ago
09.26.19
Blac Youngsta Arrested On Felony Gun Charge In…
 9 hours ago
09.26.19
Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love…
 11 hours ago
09.26.19
MoCADA Masquerade Ball
Malik Yoba Storms Out Of Interview Over Transgender…
 12 hours ago
09.26.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 4, Dawn Rowe…
 13 hours ago
09.26.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Are You A Brow Pomade,…
 14 hours ago
09.26.19
If we can beat cancer, we can beat anything
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer ‘Save The Boobs’
 15 hours ago
09.26.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
6 items
You Get A Book! You Get A Book!…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Gucci Mane & Keyshia…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
12 items
Royals Watch: Meghan Markle’s South Africa Trip Style…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close