Toy Maker Creates Gender Neutral Dolls

Toymaker, Mattel has created a gender-neutral doll that will allow kids to either style the doll as a girl, boy, neither or both.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design said.

The dolls come in a variety of skin tones and can be styled with either long or short hair as well as clothing that is female or male leaning as well as items that are gender-neutral.

TIME wrote about the dolls saying that the dolls “lips are not too full, the eyelashes not too long and fluttery, the jaw not too wide. There are no Barbie-like breasts or broad, Ken-like shoulders.”

What do you think about gender-neutral dolls? Do you think children should have a choice in what gender they identify with or should that decision be made when they’re of age?

See story here