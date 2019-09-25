CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Toy Maker Creates Gender Neutral Dolls

Celebrity dolls brought to life

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Toymaker, Mattel has created a gender-neutral doll that will allow kids to either style the doll as a girl, boy, neither or both.

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design said.

The dolls come in a variety of skin tones and can be styled with either long or short hair as well as clothing that is female or male leaning as well as items that are gender-neutral.

TIME wrote about the dolls saying that the dolls “lips are not too full, the eyelashes not too long and fluttery, the jaw not too wide. There are no Barbie-like breasts or broad, Ken-like shoulders.”

What do you think about gender-neutral dolls? Do you think children should have a choice in what gender they identify with or should that decision be made when they’re of age?

See story here

Celebrities With Barbie Dolls Made In Their Likeness
10 photos

 

Toy Maker Creates Gender Neutral Dolls

Videos
Latest
K. Michelle
Singer K Michelle Says ‘Men Bring Women Down’
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
40 items
Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking…
 16 hours ago
09.25.19
20 items
‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best…
 17 hours ago
09.25.19
Amber Guyger Was Texting As Botham Jean Was…
 18 hours ago
09.25.19
House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
 19 hours ago
09.25.19
Clap Back Cardi: Cardi B Defends Her Ability…
 19 hours ago
09.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Will Smith To Play Harlem…
 21 hours ago
09.25.19
Jidenna Haggling At A Senegalese Market Is Proof…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
How To Treat Your Skin Before And After…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE
Bernie Sanders Proposes Wealth Tax Aimed At Billionaires
 1 day ago
09.25.19
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Beauty Talk: Jhene Aiko Loves Blotting Papers For…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
The Fenty Fix: Is Rihanna Choosing Money Moves…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close