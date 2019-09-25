CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Surprise! Richmond School Students Get Full-Ride Scholarships To VUU

RVA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING HEATED DISCUSSION

Source: RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS / RICHMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

I am proud graduate of Virginia Union University not only because of its history but the giving back to our community. Here’s the great news!

Richmond Public Schools is teaming up with Historically Black College and University, Virginia Union University (VUU) to gift 50 students with full-ride academic scholarships. Ten students at Huguenot High School were surprised with the news yesterday morning. VUU will host an event on Saturday October 5th to honor the rest of the students. It’s all part of the ‘VUU is RVA’ initiative.

 

 

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
40 items
Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking…
 13 hours ago
09.25.19
20 items
‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter Is Living Her Best…
 15 hours ago
09.25.19
Amber Guyger Was Texting As Botham Jean Was…
 16 hours ago
09.25.19
House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
 17 hours ago
09.25.19
Clap Back Cardi: Cardi B Defends Her Ability…
 17 hours ago
09.25.19
Behind The Scenes: Will Smith To Play Harlem…
 19 hours ago
09.25.19
Jidenna Haggling At A Senegalese Market Is Proof…
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
How To Treat Your Skin Before And After…
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
US-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE
Bernie Sanders Proposes Wealth Tax Aimed At Billionaires
 23 hours ago
09.25.19
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 23 hours ago
09.25.19
Beauty Talk: Jhene Aiko Loves Blotting Papers For…
 24 hours ago
09.25.19
The Fenty Fix: Is Rihanna Choosing Money Moves…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close