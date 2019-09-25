Surprise! Richmond School Students Get Full-Ride Scholarships To VUU

I am proud graduate of Virginia Union University not only because of its history but the giving back to our community. Here’s the great news!

Richmond Public Schools is teaming up with Historically Black College and University, Virginia Union University (VUU) to gift 50 students with full-ride academic scholarships. Ten students at Huguenot High School were surprised with the news yesterday morning. VUU will host an event on Saturday October 5th to honor the rest of the students. It’s all part of the ‘VUU is RVA’ initiative.

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: