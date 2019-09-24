CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being Held Captive

A Georgia man was arrested on a number of felony charges after his alleged victim texted 911 and reported being held captive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The woman texted 911 about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, according to a statement from Brookhaven police Monday. Dispatchers began receiving messages in Spanish, and used an online service to translate the texts.

The dispatchers learned that the woman said “she was being held captive by a man with a gun,” police said.

They exchanged texts with her to learn her location, and sent Brookhaven officers to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Buford Highway, police said.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Arrested When Victim Texts 911, Reports Being Held Captive was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 8 hours ago
09.24.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 13 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 22 hours ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Leah’s Lemonade: The KING of R&B…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement
 1 day ago
09.23.19
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close