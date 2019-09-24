CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

How To Treat Your Skin Before And After A Brazilian Wax

Hot wax treatment

Source: Image Source / Getty

If you ask us, there is no such thing as Brazilian wax season-you can remove hair whenever you want! While we’ve all heard of the popular saying, “Beauty is pain,” that doesn’t mean that your Brazilian waxing experience has to fall right in line. Sure, it is normal to feel uncomfortable while going through a session, but if you know how to properly care for your skin before and after, your experience will be 10 times better!

Truth is, there are so many myths when it comes to caring for your skin before and after a Brazilian wax. Everything from using creams on the area after the session, exfoliating immediately to keeping your hair really long for your wax is enough to leave you confused on how to properly care for your skin.

If you’re looking to get sound advice on how to effectively prep your skin before and after a Brazilian wax session, we’re here to put your mind at ease.

Read through to learn the 411 on how to properly care for your skin!

How To Treat Your Skin Before And After A Brazilian Wax was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 6 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 16 hours ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 19 hours ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
09.24.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Leah’s Lemonade: The KING of R&B…
 22 hours ago
09.24.19
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be…
 24 hours ago
09.24.19
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 24 hours ago
09.23.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement
 1 day ago
09.23.19
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close