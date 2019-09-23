CLOSE
K Michelle’s 7 Rules To Not Be A F*ck boy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

K. Michelle

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One Digital

K. Michelle has a bitter taste in her mouth when it comes to men but her taste for great liquor is quite on point. Celebrating the success of her historic collaboration with Jack Daniels, the Memphis singer rolled by Hot 107.9 and sat with Reec to talk about her new song with the City Girls & Kash Doll entitled “Supahood”. According to her, men are “evil” but they don’t have to be. K. Michelle gives 7 rules to avoid being a f*ck boy.

 

