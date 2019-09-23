CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube?

Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2015' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

In case you missed it, Terrence Howard had an interesting conversation on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy’s. We’re not sure what EXACTLY he was talking about, but it was something about Pythagoras and questioning where straight lines come from and something about creating the planet Saturn on Youtube without gravity.

Yeah.

Maybe it will make sense to you if you watch the clip. Or not.

Side note: Props to the interviewers who did their best to pull something useful out of this conversation about the flower of life.

 

 

2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After Party

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Emmys After-Parties

38 photos Launch gallery

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Emmys After-Parties

Continue reading Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Emmys After-Parties

Check Out Who Stayed Out Late (And What They Wore) To The Emmys After-Parties

After the show is the after-party! The 2019 Emmy Awards were an event in itself with the crowd celebrating the wins of Jharrel Jerome and Billy Porter, but be clear: The party stops there! On Sunday night, Black Hollywood stepped out and stunted in Los Angeles with a costume change or two to keep the celebration going. So from Niecy Nash to Taraji P. Henson to Retta to Janet Mock, here are are some of our favorite HBO and Netflix after-party looks. Slay!!!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The Planet Saturn On YouTube? was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Feared For Son…
 2 hours ago
09.24.19
One Vote 2018 Logo Header
Today Is National Voter Registration Day, Don’t Wait…
 7 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 16 hours ago
09.24.19
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another…
 19 hours ago
09.24.19
Florida Police Office Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old…
 20 hours ago
09.24.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Leah’s Lemonade: The KING of R&B…
 22 hours ago
09.24.19
Terrence Howard Says He’s Going To Build The…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
MODEL MONDAY: Althea Smith Doesn’t Want To Be…
 24 hours ago
09.24.19
Big3 Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed
 24 hours ago
09.23.19
Texans Rookie Pays For Funeral Of Indiana HS…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Watch Awkward Moment When RuPaul Is Asked Why…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Premiere of Showtime’s ‘Hitsville: The Making of Motown’
Motown Founder Berry Gordy Jr. Announces Retirement
 1 day ago
09.23.19
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah’s Book Club Starts A New Chapter With…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close