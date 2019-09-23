CLOSE
Simone Biles Clinches World Championships Spot

Simone Biles has earned her fifth straight world team gymnastics spot on Sunday, winning the all-around at the US selection camp.

Undefeated in the competition for six years, Biles will tie with Kerri Strug as the only US women to compete at worlds in five different years, when she heads to Stuttgart, Germany next month.

Biles beat out Sunisa Lee by .35, with a score of 58.55 points, netting the lone automatic placement. Five more women will be named to the team on Monday.

Already holding 20 world championships medals, Biles could add to her collection at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Who would you say is the greatest gymnast in the world?

